After making quite a splash in the water with the first Netflix installment of Dear White People—an expansion of sorts to the movie of the same name—the crew announced they’re game for another season.

Today, Justin Simien, Ashley Blaine Featherson, Logan Browning, Antoinette Robertson and the rest of the DWP gang publicly celebrated the accomplishment all up and down your timeline.

2018. Dear White People season 2. Don’t @ me. pic.twitter.com/bAkUxWUQE3 — Dear White People (@DearWhitePeople) June 30, 2017

While not too many details have been revealed other than a release year, it’s good to know that all our favorite characters will be returning. That, and Netflix promises it will be “double woke.”