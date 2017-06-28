Dej Loaf is living her life without a fear in the world. When it comes to her rap dreams or love life, she is ready to lay it all on the line if her heart tells her so.

In her “No Fear” visuals, Dej slows things down and looks to the sky as she expresses her desire to follow cupid’s orders no matter how tough things may seem. We all know love is like a dice game, but the Detroit spark plug has one life to live — and she’s willing to take that risk.

Her upcoming Liberated album is slated to include production from Detail, Ricky “Wallpaper” Reed and more. “No Fear” is available for purchase now.

