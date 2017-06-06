Man Receives 185 Years Sentence For Raping A Woman He Lured With Music Career Promises

A San Bernardino man was sentenced to 185 years in prison after promising to help a 23-year-old woman with dreams of being in the music industry, only to kidnap and rape her.

Demetrius Manning, 29, was found guilty of human trafficking, rape, false imprisonment, criminal threats, felony assault and kidnapping for rape, the San Bernardino County District Attorney Office confirmed. Although Manning was sentenced Friday, officials didn’t specify why his sentence came two years after the conviction.

After initially meeting the victim, the District Attorney’s office said in a statement “Manning lured her in by telling her that he could help her with her music career.”

“When she got to his residence she realized that he didn’t have any interest in helping her with her music but forced himself on her, raping her and forcing her to perform other sex acts,” District Attorney Melissa Rodriguez who is also head of the District Attorney’s Human Trafficking Unit said.

Manning told the woman he would make her work as a prostitute under the name “Treasure” and all the money she made would be turned over to him. According to inmate records, Manning was arrested on Feb. 10, 2015.