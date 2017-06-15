Earlier this week, Dennis Rodman placed the masses in a realm of confusion when he left the states for North Korea. Adding to his many visits to the communist country, the former NBA athlete remained tight-lipped on his mission overseas. Although details have alluded to talks of “basketball diplomacy,” an interesting detail has emerged.

According to CNN, Rodman gave N. Korea’s Sports Minister Kim II Guk a copy of Donald Trump’s 1987 book, Trump: The Art of the Deal. The passage tells the timeline of Trump’s business endeavors and provides guidelines on how to become a successful entrepreneur.

When asked by reporters about whether or not Trump was made aware of Rodman’s trip, the 56-year-old said he thinks the former reality television personality would be pleased. “I’m pretty sure he’s happy at the fact that I’m over here trying to accomplish something that we both need,” he said.

There’s a message within Rodman’s gesture, but like all things concerning the 6’7″ Hall of Famer, it remains a mystery.