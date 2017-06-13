Former NBA player Dennis Rodman returned to North Korea for the fifth time on Tuesday (June 13). The 56-year-old remained silent on his purpose in the communist country, but said that his mission is “something that’s pretty positive.” According to CNN, Rodman will spend four nights in Pyongyang, but it’s unclear if he’ll meet with the nation’s controversial leader, Kim Jong Un.

Headed back to North Korea. Thank you https://t.co/zBtIFz1QBr for sponsoring my mission. I’ll discuss when I return. https://t.co/oCEsSvI90B — Dennis Rodman (@dennisrodman) June 13, 2017

In the past, Rodman claimed that his relationship with North Korea’s government solely serves as a way to pry “open a door” for communication. Although he’s fully aware of the U.S.’ longtime opposition to the Asian country, the Hall of Famer told CNN that he thinks Donald Trump would be pleased with his trip.

“I’m pretty sure he’s happy at the fact that I’m over here trying to accomplish something that we both need,” Rodman told the cameras. In a 2014 interview with Business Insider, Rodman shared his perception of Kim Jong Un.

“He’s for the people. I wish they had somebody that could actually come back with me,” he said. “You’ve got a five-foot-one president in a small country that scares the sh*t out of people on this earth. And people here want to know, ‘Is he this tyrant? Does he kill people?’ I’ve been around him and his compound, I’ve been to his vacation spots. If I would have seen something negative about him, I probably would have come back and said so.”

As reported by ABC News, one American college student was released from N. Korea’s detainment. Otto Warmbier was carrying out a 15-year prison sentence “for alleged anti-state acts,” the site reports. Reportedly, Warmbier is currently in a coma.

BREAKING: North Korea releases jailed US university student Otto Warmbier, Secretary of State Tillerson says. — The Associated Press (@AP) June 13, 2017