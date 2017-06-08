Since President Trump’s election, undocumented immigrants nationwide have been living in fear of deportation. Meanwhile, “legal” immigrants who are eligible to receive benefits from the government decline to receive them, out of fear their undocumented family or counterparts may get deported, reports Latina.

READ: Black People In Chicago Are Being Urged To Report Undocumented Immigrants

Many U.S. born Latinos who come from families with members that are undocumented believe receiving the Federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program can be too risky, according to the Associated Press.

“They don’t want to put their name and address on a form for a government public benefit out of fear that they’ll be sought out and asked to leave,” said the Executive Director of Catholic Charities of Orange County, Teresa Smith.

“This means less food on the table, fewer meals in houses where the kids have rights because they are U.S. citizens,” adds Attorney for Chicago Sargent Shriver National Center on Poverty Law, Andrew Hammond.

READ: A “Day Without Latinos” Inspires Forthcoming Immigrant Strike

The food stamp program provides about $125 a month to those who qualify enrollment in the program. The decrease in enrollment means that more needy families are probably struggling to put food on the table. There’s no telling at press time the statistical data of the decrease, but there has also reportedly been a decrease in reporting domestic violence due to the possible threat of deportation.