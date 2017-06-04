Derek Fisher was arrested on suspicion of DUI early Sunday (June 4), after crashing his car while driving on a Los Angeles Freeway, reports TMZ sports. Fisher, 42, and girlfriend, Gloria Govan, were reportedly traveling northbound on the 101 Ventura freeway, when the collision occurred at around 3:00 a.m.

The accident happened as the former New York Knicks head coach was merging towards a freeway interchange. According to the Los Angeles Daily News, Fisher’s 2015 cadillac collided with a guardrail and raised concrete near the freeway’s right shoulder. The impact caused his vehicle to flip over once.

Govan, 32, was helped out of the vehicle. No one was hurt in the incident.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol arrested Fisher after it was discovered that he had been drinking. The onetime NBA player was taken into custody without incident.

Fisher and Govan, of Basketball Wives fame, have been dating in 2015. And this isn’t the first time Fisher has been involved in an unfortunate situation with his lady love. Early in their relationship Fisher was reportedly attacked by Matt Barnes –his former friend, and Govan’s ex — during a party at the former reality star’s home.

