Desiigner has yet to match the success of his breakout single “Panda,” but the Brooklyn rapper is still earning money bag after money bag. When he’s not performing on the road, the G.O.O.D. Music signee eats, sleeps and lives in the studio.

Recently, Gucci Mane came to the young artist’s aide for a new song titled “Liife.” The celebratory record pounds away with strong 808s and subject matter that pertains to their latest winning streaks in rap. Desiigner kills the hook on this outing.

