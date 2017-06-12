On Monday (June 12), Forbes published its annual Celebrity 100 List, which ranks notable figures across platforms based on their annual earnings. This year, Diddy stepped into the top spot on the list due to the $130 million that he pulled in over the past 365 days.

Sean Combs, better known as P. Diddy, edged out Beyoncé by $25 million, bumping Queen Bey to second place. Cristiano Ronaldo, Drake and J.K. Rowling also fill out the top five slots on the list.

Congratulations to Puff Daddy on his voluptuous coinage.