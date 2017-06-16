DJ Khaled: “I Got Nothing But Love For Birdman”

DJ Khaled is currently promoting the early success of his tenth studio album Grateful, which drops on June 23. However, his achievements were seemingly marred by a past rift with Cash Money Records leader, Birdman.

According to Rick Ross’ controversial track, “Idols Become Rivals,” the Maybach Music Group’s boss alleged that Khaled was ripped off by Birdman during his tenure under the stymied imprint. Now, during an interview with The Breakfast Club (June 16), Khaled assured listeners that there’s no bad blood between him and Lil Wayne’s apparent adversary.

“As far as anybody that has a situation, I pray and I hope that people can talk to each other and work things out,” Khaled said. “Birdman, all that is, you know at one point I just moved on with We The Best. I got nothing but love for Birdman. They gave me an opportunity. I appreciate every opportunity that’s ever given to me. It doesn’t matter what happens to the opportunity, it’s an opportunity. It’s an opportunity and I’m grateful for that.”

On “Idols Become Rivals,” Rozay rapped that despite Khaled’s misfortune under Birdman’s tutelage, he’s still “blessed.”

“And what hurt me the most, ni**a/ Is how you did my brother Khaled, ni**a/ Khaled was loyal to you, ni**a/ FaceTimin’ my ni**a, he took that to the chin, ni**a/ That’s why my ni**a blessed!/ That’s why my ni**a Khaled blessed!”