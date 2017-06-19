DJ Khaled Gets Booed, Drake Pops Up At Electric Daisy Carnival 2017

Electric Daisy Carnival turned into the 6 on Sunday (Jun. 18) when Drake emerged during Metro Boomin’s set at the Las Vegas music festival. “Young Metro 3X brought me to space for a night,” the rapper shared on Instagram with a photo of the turn-up.

According to Twitter footage, the 6 God performed More Life cuts like “Fake Love” and “Gyalchester.” His surprise EDC cameo comes after his pop-up performance at Future’s Nobody Safe tour stop in Los Angeles.

Young Metro 3X brought me to space for a night A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jun 19, 2017 at 2:47am PDT

Metro Boomin brought Drake out at EDC tonight in Vegas. ⚡️🌸🔥 pic.twitter.com/BP4ee5G7lp — ThatRihannaflex 🌺 (@OshynForever) June 19, 2017

Surprise guest DRAKE during metro boomin set 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1nHsFK3gCX — Franklin (@frankii_ramirez) June 19, 2017

On the hip-hop front, DJ Khaled also performed on Sunday night at the three-day fest — though he was booed off the stage by fans for showing up to his set late.

Naturally, the “Wild Thoughts” producer accused “they” of sabotaging his set, sharing in an Instagram post: “They cut my time short and they had me back stage for a hour and half and the sound kept breaking … then I heard my fans and I said I’m go out even if the sound cuts off and even if they cut my time short … I’m here for my fans even if the sound man and promoter don’t have there stuff together I forgive them thoe love is the –!!! MY FANS CAME OUT ! SO I CAME OUT !! NO MATTER WHAT! BLESS UP!! #GRATEFUL #JUNE23RD.”

In a separate ‘Gram, Khaled essentially repeated himself and wrote, “They– Tried to sabotage my sound so many times THEY couldnot get the sound right on my set and i still stood on stage wit no sound and when they got the sound to work they want cut my set short but I still rep for my people anyone else would walk off stage .. i knew my California and Vegas fans was in the building .. THEY– DONT WANT US TO WIN SO WE WIN MORE FOR THERE HEAD TOP!!! It’s all luv thoe .. love is the –.. I forgive them … love is always the answer !.”