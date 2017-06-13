DJ Khaled announces his collaboration with the hype beast brand dynasty, Jordan imprint on Tuesday (June 13). The lion-obsessed producer expressed his struggle with keeping his secret under wraps until the 2:30pm EST announcement, dropping not-so-subtle hints on his Instagram account.

“I don’t know if I can wait till 2:30 so I might make this announcement super soon!!!” exclaimed Khaled as he tagged @Jumpman23 and @WeTheBestMusic prior to his major announcement. The proud father’s Jordan 3 collaboration, dubbed “Grateful 3,” is set to drop on the same day as his highly-anticipated album, Grateful. The classic sneaker features a red colorway with hints of black and gray. The classic ‘We The Best’ design also includes a runner-style that is featured briefly in the advertisement that the “I’m The One” producer shared today.

Khaled has been dropping hints since he unveiled the tracklisting for his son’s executively produced Grateful album due next Friday (June 23). The star-studded project has 23 tracks, the same number as Michael Jordan’s imprint, which was hinted in the hashtags of his announcement posts.

The sneakers’ prices have not yet been released, but if you pre-order the accompanying album, you have a chance of winning a pair. If that’s not motive enough to pre-order, you can wait until next Friday (June 23) to buy them at retail price.

Peep the kicks down below.

