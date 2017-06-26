Following Sunday night’s BET Awards ceremony (June 25), DJ Khaled debuts a video for “It’s Secured,” off his new album Grateful. Directed by Eif Rivera, Travis Scott plays is on-the-run from them boys in blue, while Khaled and Nasir Jones rip through the underground scene to secure the bag.

Earlier this month, the “We The Best” representer made headlines when he dropped videos for “Wild Thoughts” featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, and “On Everything” with Big Sean, Rick Ross and Travis Scott. Khaled’s 10th studio album is out now and features appearances from Jay Z, Beyoncé, Fat Joe, Lil Wayne, Chance the Rapper, Justin Bieber, Alicia Keys, and many more.