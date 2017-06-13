Thanks to executive producer, Asahd Khaled, we will be enjoying the varied sounds of Grateful next Friday (June 23). Just six days after the sonic reveal of the LP on Thursday (June 29), will be the album’s debut live performance at the University of Miami.

The home to this inaugural performance is IMPACT ‘17 Conference. The one-day annual event will be centered around diverse, yet relatable topics relative to the entertainment industry: music, technology, fashion and art.

The day will be filled with an all-day free pop up station that will be host to exclusive vendors, DJ performances, local indie artists and an art gallery. The conference portion will follow shortly after with topics including the state of entrepreneurship, evolution of radio and digital media, app and VR development, as well as film and TV. The concert will conclude the final portion of the night with performances by Bazanji, Purari, Twelveleven, Ape Drums, DJ Affect for Draya Michele’s Mint Swim fashion show, and the headliner, DJ Khaled.

The conference’s website boasts: “Attendees can expect to gain valuable insight and learn techniques that can be implemented into their respective cultures.”

Tonio Skits and YesJulz are set to co-host the event, while the red carpet will be televised by VH1’s Love & Hip-Hop.

The conference will last from 12 p.m. to 1 a.m. EST and will be livestreamed in HD. Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

