Premiere: Doe Boy Becomes ‘Deebo’ In His ‘Friday’ Inspired “Rob Today” Video

Freebandz Doe Boy turns a classic comedy into a serious, dramatic glimpse into his past life in his video for “Rob Today.” Back in 2013, the Cleveland spitter got arrested and sent to prison three years for aggravated robbery. As a free man, Doe Boy lets go of his past by turning his mistakes into a short film inspired by Ice Cube’s Friday.

With director SceneAmatiX behind the lens, Doe Boy starts things off by channeling his inner ‘Deebo’ as he searches the pockets of his own boys on the block for anything valuable. Forget ‘Craig’ and ‘Smokey.’ Doe Boy steals our attention and keeps the spirit of the rugged character alive as he runs wild around the block robbing anyone he can find.

Doe Boy’s latest video indicates that he’s got something cooking in the lab since comes months after dropping his Codeine Confessions mixtape. Could another project be on the way?

Watch the world premiere of Doe Boy’s new video “Rob Today” below.