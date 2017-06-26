Don Q Pulls Off A Hit-For-Hire In “Don Vito” (Video)

Don Q has been in the studio working on his upcoming Corner Stories: Reloaded mixtape. After recently releasing the visuals for his new track, “Thank God,” the Boogie Down BX-raised MC revisits the first installment of Corner Stories for the visuals to “Don Vito.”

Directed by JG, the clip for “Don Vito” commences with the High Bridge artist and his teams collecting a couple stacks of blue notes before pulling off a caper. In other scenes, Q is posted on the corner with a hoody on while rapping for the camera.

“They call me Hollywood, I ain’t really with the gimmicks/Yeah, I’m 100 ’til they end me/.38 ain’t say a word but they hit them with a sentence/Damn, I’m just praying they appeal ‘em/I get it from the designer, you ain’t finding what I’m wearing,” raps Don Q.

Don Q released his Corner Stories mixtape in March. CS: Reloaded will be available for fans soon.