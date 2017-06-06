Over this past weekend at Governor’s Ball (June 3), Donald Glover stunned fans by announcing that he was hanging up the towel as Childish Gambino. While he gave little detail on why he was retiring at the time, in a recent interview with The Huffington Post, the “Redbone” rapper shared some light on his shocking decision.

Speaking candidly, Glover compared his music career to unnecessary movie sequels and prequels. “There’s nothing worst than like a third sequel, like a third movie and we’re like, ‘again?'” he told the HuffPost. “I like it when something’s good and when it comes back there’s a reason to come back, there’s a reason to do that… I feel like there’s gotta be a reason to do things,” Fans would hardly consider Childish a washed up act however, especially after the success of his last album, Awaken, My Love!. The album, which debuted in Dec. 2016, peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 200, and its lead single, “Redbone,” peaked at No. 17.

Although fans won’t be seeing Glover on a festival stage anymore, they will still be able to catch him on the big and small screen. In addition to working on the second season his hit FX show, Atlanta, Glover has reportedly signed on to appear in a number of high profile movies including Spider-Man Homecoming, Han Solo: A Star Wars Story, and the Deadpool sequel. He will also reportedly play the part of Simba in the upcoming live-action adaptation of The Lion King. So Childish Gambino maybe dead and gone, but it looks like we will be seeing a lot more of Donald Glover the actor fairly soon.