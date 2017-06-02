Brooklyn rapper DonMonique has been under the microscope of the rap blogs as of late. The ferocious MC left fans waiting in limbo for new music, however, fans recently received a new track from the Brooklyn beauty titled “Selfish.”

Over soulful production by Kirk Knight, the petite spitter keeps her rhymes grimy when she lets everyone know exactly what belongs to her.

“Never put a boss bitch under pressure/Used to make bands selling grams out the dresser/Uh, now it’s 20 for the tours nothing lesser/It’s effortless bring your bitch I undress her then I finesse her/Young D.O/Shit, you outta focus if you can’t see it/The hustle smooth like the kitty I got your man eating/The city with me i feel it, nigga i can’t leave it,” Don Dada raps.

Monique made a name for herself back in 2015 with her debut project Thirst Trap, which houses her hit single, “Pilates (Kendall, Kylie, Miley).” Also some months ago, Don released her Aaliyah-sampled “On Me.”

The New York naive has been prepping second installment of Thirst Trap.