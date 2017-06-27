Drake’s Skits At First-Ever NBA Awards Makes Him A Winning Host

2017 NBA Awards Show
CREDIT: Getty Images

The first-ever NBA Awards was held Monday night (June 26) in New York City, and Drake had the honors of hosting it. The Toronto rapper’s latest standup routine is a followup from his talked-about gig at the ESPYs in 2014. This time around, Drizzy’s original material saw plenty of gut-busting moments, including a Will Ferrell sketch and a now-viral Get Out spoof. Not to mention, Aubrey’s on-stage delivery packed plenty of shadey punchlines worth reliving once or twice. See below Drake’s most noteworthy moments as host of the inaugural NBA Awards ceremony.

Tags: Drake, NBA, NBA Awards