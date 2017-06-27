The first-ever NBA Awards was held Monday night (June 26) in New York City, and Drake had the honors of hosting it. The Toronto rapper’s latest standup routine is a followup from his talked-about gig at the ESPYs in 2014. This time around, Drizzy’s original material saw plenty of gut-busting moments, including a Will Ferrell sketch and a now-viral Get Out spoof. Not to mention, Aubrey’s on-stage delivery packed plenty of shadey punchlines worth reliving once or twice. See below Drake’s most noteworthy moments as host of the inaugural NBA Awards ceremony.

The handshake game is strong with @Drake & Will Ferrell 👊 If you’re seeing this, it’s far from too late. The #NBAAwards are on TNT NOW! pic.twitter.com/yCJYGrC4hX — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 27, 2017