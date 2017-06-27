Now that summer is in full effect, it’s just about time to starting amping up anticipation for the eighth annual OVO Fest. Drake dropped the performance lineup and flyer on Instagram on Tuesday (June 27), and although the performers are who you’d expect to be at the summer event, they’re definitely worth copping those tickets for.

READ: OVO Sound: PARTYNEXTDOOR And Drake Remix “Freak In You”

PartyNextDoor, Majid Jordan, DVSN, and Roy Woods, will reportedly be performing at the 2017 concert, alongside Champagne Papi himself. The show will of course take place in Drizzy’s homeland of Toronto for one day only. According to the social media announcement, tickets will go on sale this Friday (June 30).

Drake is definitely in beast mode right now. Just one day before the OVO news, the rapper hosted the inaugural NBA Awards, delivering both a stellar and comical experience. On the music end, Drizzy assisted PartyNextDoor on the remix of his “Freak In You.” It looks like summer ’17 is his for the taking.

READ: NBA Awards: Russell Westbrook’s Special Dedication To His Wife Will Leave You In The Feels

OVO Fest kicks off on Aug. 7. Check out the OVO flyer below, and keep an eye out for ticket sales this Friday.