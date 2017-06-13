It’s comes as no secret that Drake as an infatuation with some of the hottest women in the music industry. First it was Nicki, then Rihanna. But the rapper probably has the biggest crush on soul singer, Sade. And after getting a tattoo of the singer’s portrait back in Mar. 2017, Drizzy is back with new ink, documenting Sade’s beauty on his body forever.

News of the More Life artist’s new tattoo was revealed by Belgium artist Inal Bersekov, who posted an image on his Instagram on Monday night (June 12). The artwork appears to be a profile view of Sade’s face along with a palm tree and tropical beach-scape. “More life More tattoos Was honored to continue this piece based on @sade started by an amazing artist @niki23gtr on @champagnepapi Excited to continue,” Bersekov captioned the pic. The new image his fairly close to his first tattoo, which is an illustration of the “Smooth Operator” singer in her signature head wrap.

While the rather large artwork on his torso comes off as a little odd, at least we can say Drake has met Sade in person. Just prior to getting the first tat, Drake shared a picture of them together on Instagram. The Internet was definitely shocked by the meeting, especially since Sade is a known recluse.

Check out Drake’s new ink below.