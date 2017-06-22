Within 24 hours, news surfaced that Drake planned to release a new “chune for your head top” during Louis Vuitton’s men’s spring-summer showcase at the Palais Royal in Paris, France (June 22).

OVO co-leader Oliver El-Khatib shared that he served as the main music maestro for the event, allowing him to display unreleased melodies from the hitmaking camp. “I had the pleasure to curate the music for the show with all new music from @ovosound,” he said.

Produced by Noah “40” Shebib, listen to Drake’s latest offering below. “Signs” premieres at the 7:15-minute mark.