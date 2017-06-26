OVO is having a productive month. Drake came through with a new song with “Signs,” Majid Jordan delivered new heat with “One I Want,” Also last week, R&B duo DVSN unleashed a new record titled, “Don’t Choose.”

READ: Nineteen85 Shares Stories Behind Some Of Drake’s Hit Songs

Over Nineteen85’s milky production, Daniel Daley croons about his broken heart as well as his commitment issues.

“Sometimes I want it all back/Sometimes I want it all back, yeah/You said that you need someone who’s constant/Before you go cut your other options/You know that I got commitment issues/But I’m way too honest when I’m with you,” sings Daley.

READ: DVSN Flips Frank Ocean’s “Godspeed” Into A New Track

It’s rumored the boys are preparing their follow-up to their 2016 debut, Sept 5th. Back in May, DVSN also released their sensual and lovelorn track, “Think About Me.”

READ: DVSN Shares A Wild Short Film, ‘The Choir’