Educated Rapper, a.k.a. EMD of the legendary Untouchable Force Organization (U.T.F.O.), passed away Saturday (June 3). He was 54. According to fellow group member Mix Master Ice and famous Bronx promoter Van Slik, EMD – né Jeffrey Campbell – died at a Brooklyn hospital after a cancer-fighting spell.

“This is a All Out Cry For Prayer,” Ice wrote on Facebook prior to his friend’s passing. “I just got the ok from family to go viral.. As I hold his hand, I need everyone’s power in prayer to pray for one of my best friends since 1979 & hip hop partner, Jeffrey Campbell.. Known to our World Wide fans as: The Educated Rapper MD or EMD 1/4 of the U.T.F.O. crew, which stands for: ‘Untouchable Force Organization.’ * He is extremely ill and not doing well..Please help us pray for a Miracle Blessing..”

The whole of U.T.F.O. was present at EMD’s bedside before he died. “I just got off the phone with Rahiem,” Van Silk told HipHopDX. “They were all hospital last night. It was the first time all original members of UTFO had been together in a long time. He had been sick with cancer and must have had it for awhile.”

U.T.F.O. is best remembered for their hit “Roxanne, Roxanne,” a classic rap track that gave birth to what later was known as the “Roxanne Wars,” a series of beef songs between the Brooklyn-based group and Queens MC Roxanne Shanté of the Juice Crew.

The Educated Rapper Verse RIP my brother A post shared by Roxanne Shante (@imroxanneshante) on Jun 4, 2017 at 11:09am PDT

Other members of the hip-hop also took to social media to share their condolences.

Rest In Beats .. The Educated Rapper from UTFO DocIcE Kangol and MixMasterIce were bedside. Yes there was a time MCs bragged on education — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) June 4, 2017

R.I.P. To The Legend…EMD aka The Educated Rapper of UTFO…

Salute Jeffery Campbell…Love To Kangol Kid, Doctor Ice and Mix Master Ice — DJ Premier (@REALDJPREMIER) June 4, 2017