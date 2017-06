Not only are Selena Quintanilla fans furious with Telemundo’s effort to adapt journalist María Celeste Arrarás’s book El Secreto de Selena – believed to be filled with lies and centered on her killer’s voice – into a television production. To add insult to injury, a leaked trailer from the series emerges a gory sight, and fans of the Queen of Tejano are up in arms about it, chin-checking the folks behind the show for the graphic depiction of their reina.

The two-minute teaser opens with Yolanda Saldivar shooting the Tex-Mex superstar. What follows next, depicted in security-style footage, shows Selena walking out of a hotel room and into the lobby for help—her clothes drenched in blood.

READ: From Solange To Bruno Mars: 9 Artists Cover Selena Classics

YouTube commenters were appalled to say the least. Fans reacted with serious distaste, calling the clip “trash” and a “betrayal.” Some were so disturbed, they described the blatant “disrespect” as watching a “horror film.”

“Couldn’t [María Celeste] have at least left out all the blood?” one YouTuber asked.

The book, which also alleges Selena had an affair, is denounced by family members of the late singer. Celeste Arrarás’s responded to the backlash, taking to Instagram with a open letter to Selena fans.

No matter where you land on the furious spectrum, the show will go on as part of Telemundo’s 2017-2018 lineup.

READ: Disco Medley: 8 Selena Songs Dripping Mass Appeal