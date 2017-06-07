Head Of The Class: Eminem Surprises Flint High Schools With Special Graduation Present

Michigan native Eminem gave graduating students from Flint Northwestern, Flint Southwestern and Flint Accelerated Learning Academy a gift they’ll never forget, in appreciation for their hard work throughout their academic careers thus far.

On behalf of the Marshall Mathers Foundation, each graduate was fortunate enough to graduate with both a high school diploma and a brand new pair of Beats By Dre headphones. The excited students were handed their new headphones when they walked off stage.

“What’s up Class of 2017? This is Eminem,” said Slim Shady in an audio-recorded message to the students. “I just want to say congratulations to the graduating seniors of Flint Northwestern, Flint Southwestern and Flint Accelerated Learning Academy. Congrats to all your guys’ hard work, man. You earned this moment.”

Last year, the Detroit MC worked with the Kids In Need Foundation to provide schools in the Flint area with more than 5,000 supplies. We love the charitable side of this legendary MC.