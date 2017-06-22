It’s what rap enthusiasts have been waiting for. Last year, Rakim and Eric B. teased fans with a comeback tour. Now, the duo has shared that they will perform the classic album Paid In Full at the legendary Apollo Theater.

“It’s going to be a celebration for hip hop and we want everyone to come on out,” Eric B. shared with Hot 97’s Peter Rosenberg and Laura Stylez on Thursday (June 22). “It’s going to be so many [guests] we may not get our records off.” he joked.

Their 1987 debut has been hailed as the pivotal turning point for hip hop and one of the greatest albums of all time. Released on July 7, the duo is also performing at the Apollo on July 7 to commemorate the LP’s 30th anniversary. “As cocky as the rhymes sounded, I never thought they would have an impact like this,” Rakim added. “It’s a blessing to not only be apart of the game and this legendary status, but to be here 30 years later and have a show and everyone come down and enjoy themselves, I would’ve never expected it.”

The group also plans to re-release all four of their albums. In addition to the special guests, the show is actually the first time the two have performed the tracks together in 20 years.

During their chat with Rosenberg and Stylez, the two also shared their thoughts on the passing of Prodigy. “I had a lot of respect for Prodigy,” Rakim said. “He brought the hood to the booth. Sitting down with him and talking to him, he was a grounded cat and laid back so it’s sad that we lost one of the greats.”

Eric also shared that he was at the rapper’s final show in Las Vegas and watched him take photos with fans. “You never knew he was sick,” Erick said. “The show was great. That’s the way I want to remember him. He put on a great show.”

Tickets for the duo’s show go on sale to the general public Friday June 23 at 10 am EST. Cop them here.

