The Justice Department has been investigating the death of Eric Garner – an African-American man who died as a result of police brutality in 2014 – for years now. But only now does it seem that the Garner family is making some headway in his case. Garner’s daughter, Erica Garner tweeted on Monday (June 19), that the DOJ contacted her in hopes of setting up a meeting about her father’s civil rights case.

READ: Officer Who Killed Eric Garner Reportedly Guilty Of Infractions That Require Disciplinary Action

“The DOJ just reached out to me and said they want to meet to give an update,” she tweeted. Family lawyer Jonathan Moore and Garner’s mother, Gwenn Carr, have remained mum about the details of Erica’s meeting with the DOJ however.

So I got some breaking news for yall about #EricGarner … the DOJ just reached out to me and said they want to meet to give me an update. — officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) June 19, 2017

Eric Garner died in Staten Island on July 2014, after NYPD Officer David Pantaleo put him in an illegal chokehold. His final words, “I can’t breathe,” have become a symbol of many protests around the country. Garner’s death was reportedly ruled a homicide, but Pantaleo has not been convicted by a grand jury. The case was turned over to the DOJ in Oct. 2016.

READ: Eric Garner Chokehold Case To Get Mock Trial In New Film

While details of Erica Garner’s meeting with the DOJ is still unclear, a later tweet suggests the potential meeting will take place on June 21. If so, Garner said she will “release my statement through my YouTube cannel and my website.”

This story is still developing. Keep it locked here for more updates.