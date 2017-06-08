Eric Trump, POTUS’ son, who now is the executive vice president of the Trump organization, is ironically feeling an immense amount of hate from the Democratic party. The level of distaste he is salivating is apparently so foul that he no longer deems those who swing left as even human, reports Essence.

In a recent interview with Fox News, Trump told Sean Hannity that he’s “never seen hatred like this,” he said of the democratic party’s disapproval towards Donald Trump. “To me, they’re not even people. It’s so, so sad. I mean, morality is just gone. Morals have flown out the window. We deserve so much better than this as a country. You know it’s so sad. You see the Democratic Party. They’re imploding. They’re imploding. They have no message. You see the head of the DNC, who is a total whack job. There’s no leadership there.”

In response to Trump’s ludicrous comments, Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez took to Twitter and addressed Trump’s false claims. “Eric, Democrats are people. So are Muslims, immigrants, women, people with pre-existing conditions, and everyone else Trump is hurting.”

Reportedly, Trump’s second youngest son attacked the leftist party the same day his father was accused of moving money raised for charity – profits that go to children’s cancer research – into his own business. Yet other reports allege that the Eric Trump Foundation, which hosts the charity event, received payments for using their golf course in Westchester, New York for the venue. Eric responded to this by saying: “Let’s not politicize pediatric cancer.”

Yet he politicizes human beings, right?