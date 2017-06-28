Fabolous and PnB Rock put their creative thoughts down together for some harmonic raps on new track, “Stacks Up.” Brooklyn’s own and the Philly newcomer count their money up while flossing heavy over the bouncy production.

The track comes as the latest release for Magnum Condoms’ Compound Gold Project series. Previously we heard from Beanie Sigel and Jadakiss, Jim Jones and Joey Bada$$ and Dave East and BJ The Chicago Kid.

