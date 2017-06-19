There have been countless theories and rumors surrounding Tupac’s death and who’s responsible for killing the beloved rap icon. However, comedian Faizon Love took to social media Sunday night (June 18) to allege Pac’s death could’ve been prevented by none other than Snoop Dogg.

While Love doesn’t claim Snoop pulled the trigger or had the “Dear Mama” artist killed, the 49-year-old comic says the Long Beach rapper’s influence could’ve kept Pac alive.

#FaizonLove says #SnoopDogg could have prevented #Tupac from being killed. Thoughts, #Roommates? Via: @rob_lane_edits A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jun 18, 2017 at 9:53pm PDT

“You want a real Pac story, that’s a Pac story,” Love said. “Pac would’ve been alive today had he stayed allies with Snoop and not crossed Snoop.”

Love’s justification for his assumption is the one song he and Snoop did together “2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted.” Yet due to Snoop Dogg’s gang affiliation, Love thinks it set off a chain of events that led to Tupac’s murder.

Conversation about Tupac, his life, and untimely death have been the topic of conversation as the late rapper was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and his biopic, All Eyez On Me starring Demetrius Shipp Jr. hit theaters on what would’ve been his 46th birthday.

Snoop Dogg has yet to respond to Love’s claims, but we’re sure once he gets wind, he’ll have more than enough to say.