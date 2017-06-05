Fashion Camp NYC Announces Summer 2017 Sessions

Fashion Camp NYC, the program geared towards tweens and teens who are itching to get into the fashion industry, will take place from Jul. 24 to 28 and Jul. 31 to Aug. 4.

READ: Fashion Affair: 18 Memorable Met Gala Red Carpet Looks

Now entering its 10th year, the premier program will provide budding fashionistas with invaluable advice, education and unprecedented access to the fashion world through field trips and projects.

Campers will also learn the tricks of the trade from fashion insiders and guest speakers, such as Steven Alan, a designer and the founder of Steven Alan Boutiques and Steven Alan Collection, fashion blogger Cassandra Dimicco and stylist and brand consultant Lauren Rae Levy, just to name a few.

Views. #FashionCampNYC A post shared by FashionCampNYC (@fashioncampnyc) on May 23, 2017 at 11:43am PDT

“There are two Fashion Camp NYC programs – Fashion Prep, for beginners and Fashion Forward, for more advanced campers,” reads a press release for the camp.

“The “Fashion Prep” section will include trips to Windows Wear, The Nine West Showroom, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, MUD Make Up Designory, LaForce Fashion PR, and a walking tour of Madison Avenue. The “Fashion Forward” section will include trips to Clo Virtual Fashion, Mood Fabrics and sessions led by Sophia Macks of Beyond The Mag and Lauren Levy, Fashion Stylist & Brand Consultant.”

READ: A$AP Rocky’s Second Guess Capsule Collection Evokes Feelings Of “Childhood”

To have your fashionista enrolled in the program, or for more information, check out the camp’s website.