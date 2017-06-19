From jokes to celebrations of life and love, Sunday (June 18) was full of Father’s Day joy for all of our favorite famous dads. Thanks to social media, we had a front seat view to everything. Gabrielle Union-Wade shared a comical anecdote about the first time Dwayne Wade met her father, Sylvester Union, to highlight the love both men have for her. J.R. Smith celebrated his first Father’s Day with his healthy, prematurely-born daughter, Dakota. Not to mention, LL Cool J rung in his Father’s Day with his eldest daughter’s wedding, while DJ Khaled exalted the praise of his best friend and self-acclaimed “prophet” offspring, Asahd. In the case that you were too busy celebrating the holiday with your own father to catch LeBron James’ son declare him the best NBA player, yet trash his Call Of Duty skills, we’ve got it all right here for your viewing pleasure.

LL Cool J

My eldest Daughter got married. 😍 👀 ➡️#tlc061717 #fathersday A post shared by llcoolj (@llcoolj) on Jun 19, 2017 at 2:17am PDT

Dave East

Me & My Fathers Day Gift 😍📷 @brock_mills A post shared by Dave East (@daveeast) on Jun 19, 2017 at 3:59am PDT

Kanye West

Happy Fathers Day 💙 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:07pm PDT

Common

JR Smith

Happy Fathers Day Fellas! #Enjoy A post shared by JR Smith (@teamswish) on Jun 18, 2017 at 9:14am PDT

Big Boi

John Legend

Teyana Taylor

Life in abundance comes only through great love… Happy papa day my love. You da best with ya fine ass 😍 A post shared by Jimmy Neutch (@teyanataylor) on Jun 18, 2017 at 8:07am PDT

Barack Obama

Happy #FathersDay @BarackObama. Our daughters may be older and taller now, but they’ll always be your little girls. We love you. pic.twitter.com/SGZMmXaQ3a — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) June 18, 2017

Of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud to be Sasha and Malia’s dad. To all those lucky enough to be a dad, Happy Father’s Day! https://t.co/ya1YAJignC — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 18, 2017

Russell Wilson

Chance The Rapper

Happy Fathers Day 2 The Best Fathers on The Planet A post shared by NEW MUSIC VIDEO IN BIO!! (@taylorbennett) on Jun 18, 2017 at 10:01am PDT

Stephen Curry

Dwayne Wade & Sylvester Union

LeBron James

