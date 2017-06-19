See How These Famous Dads Basked In The Joy Of Father’s Day
From jokes to celebrations of life and love, Sunday (June 18) was full of Father’s Day joy for all of our favorite famous dads. Thanks to social media, we had a front seat view to everything. Gabrielle Union-Wade shared a comical anecdote about the first time Dwayne Wade met her father, Sylvester Union, to highlight the love both men have for her. J.R. Smith celebrated his first Father’s Day with his healthy, prematurely-born daughter, Dakota. Not to mention, LL Cool J rung in his Father’s Day with his eldest daughter’s wedding, while DJ Khaled exalted the praise of his best friend and self-acclaimed “prophet” offspring, Asahd. In the case that you were too busy celebrating the holiday with your own father to catch LeBron James’ son declare him the best NBA player, yet trash his Call Of Duty skills, we’ve got it all right here for your viewing pleasure.
READ: DJ Khaled’s Truest Calling Isn’t Music: “Me And My Son Were Put Here To Show What Love Is”
LL Cool J
Dave East
READ: Hip-Hop’s Favorite Dads Are Worth More Than Just “The Big Piece Of Chicken”
Kanye West
Common
READ: More Laughs: Chris Rock Extending Comedy Tour To 2018
JR Smith
Big Boi
LISTEN: Stream Big Boi’s Third Solo Album ‘Boomiverse’
John Legend
Teyana Taylor
Barack Obama
Happy #FathersDay @BarackObama. Our daughters may be older and taller now, but they’ll always be your little girls. We love you. pic.twitter.com/SGZMmXaQ3a
— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) June 18, 2017
Of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud to be Sasha and Malia’s dad. To all those lucky enough to be a dad, Happy Father’s Day! https://t.co/ya1YAJignC
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 18, 2017
WATCH: Barack Obama Salutes Jay Z For Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction
Russell Wilson
Chance The Rapper
READ: Chance The Rapper Wants Ideas From The Youth That’ll Benefit Chicago
Stephen Curry
WATCH: Stephen Curry And Kevin Durant’s Mothers Feel The Adrenaline After Game 3 Win
Dwayne Wade & Sylvester Union
LeBron James
READ: Emmett Till’s Family Expresses Support For LeBron James After Racist Vandalism Incident