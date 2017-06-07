Fetty Wap Surprises Fans With His ‘Lucky No. 7′ Mixtape

Here’s a little known fact about Fetty Wap: the New Jersey rapper shares the same birthday (June 7) as the late musical icon Prince. Though, his cultural impact hasn’t had the same effect as the “Color Purple” singer’s, Young Wap is looking to change that — and he’ll need all the helps he can get.

READ: Fetty Wap And Monty Are Back To Work On “Way You Are (King Zoo)”

That’s no shade either, there’s only a handful of artists who can match Prince, but hip-hop might just be the genre to produce the next musical legend across the boards. For Fetty, he’s solely focused on producing tracks that his fans will scream at concerts for years to come. As the Paterson native turned 26-years old at midnight, he dropped off a surprise mixtape titled Lucky No. 7.

Hit the play button for the next chapter in Zoovier’s growing rap diary.

READ: Fetty Wap Puts A Hit Out On The Fashion World With His New Line “By Order Of”