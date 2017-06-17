Toast to the good life! Fetty Wap and Jeremy Renner joined Rémy Martin for a special celebration at the Eric Buterbaugh Gallery in Los Angeles Thursday (June 15).

READ: Fetty Wap Surprises Fans With His ‘Lucky No. 7′ Mixtape

The event, helmed by Renner — who doubles as the brand’s One Life / Live Them ambassador — featured sounds from DJ Kiss, and a menu curated by 2017 Circle of Centaurs ambassador, Chef Marc Forgione.

Guest sipped on Rémy Martin cocktails, and were the first to try “Rooted In Exception,” a HoloLens experience designed for consumers around the world.

Before the nights end, Fetty hit the stage to perform his hits “Trap Queen” and “My Way.” The New Jersey rapper is a known fan of the Rémy Martin brand (he typically mentions 1738, in reference to Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal Cognac, and created a group called the “Remy Boyz”).

As a token of appreciation, the company gifted Fetty with a personalized Rémy Martin 1738 bottle adorned with Swarovski crystals.

Additional guests included, Taye Diggs, Laz Alonso, Jamie King, Randy Jackson, Madeline Brewer, Orange is the New Black star Jackie Cruzand, and super model Selita Ebanks.

Hit the gallery for photos.

READ: Fetty Wap And Monty Are Back To Work On “Way You Are (King Zoo)”