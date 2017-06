Fifth Harmony and Gucci Mane hold things “Down” on the lead single from the group’s upcoming third LP. Normani Kordei, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui tap the new and improved Guwop on the first release since Camila Cabello’s departure from the band back in December.

