One recent high school graduate is putting all of us to shame. Victoria Jordan not only accepted her high school diploma from the Paxon School for Advanced Studies in Jacksonville, Fl this week, but she did so with a perfect attendance, meaning since kindergarten 17-year-old Jordan has never missed a day of school. According to Action News Jax, Jordan and two other classmates received the honor.

“They were kind of surprised because they thought every single student missed a day, but when they realized it was a couple students that had never missed a day, they were like, ‘Wow,’ Jordan told the local news outlet.

Jordan’s parents were in the audience cheering for their studious daughter as she walked across the stage, and spoke with the local outlet about their daughter’s attendance.

“If you sign up for the job, you needed to be there. So, we felt the same way about school,” Jordan’s mother said.

The recent high school grad plans to study software engineering at Emory-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach. While Jordan’s attendance is A1 she did admit there were times when she was late.

“I had to press snooze on my alarm clock three times and that kind of made me late to school, but I managed to make it,” she said.

Congrats to Jordan.