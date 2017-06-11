Florida Man Calls 911 Because He Needed A Ride To Hooters

In today’s episode of “whose mans is this?” meet our first contestant Jonathan Clayton Hinkle.

The 28-year-old Brevard County, Fl man called 911 in a panic telling the operator his elderly grandmother was about to have a stroke, and being the doting grandson he is, he desperately needed to be by her side. But the gag is, Hinkle just needed a ride to Hooters.

According to the New York Daily News, Hinkle said his grandmother is hard of hearing and has other ailments. He even offered gas money all the while expressing the severity of the situation in needing to get his sickly grandmother.

Police picked up Hinkle at a 7/11 gas station and dropped him off at a Merritt Island Hooters believing that’s where his grandmother Gayle Strickland was. “Mr. Hinkle was in a panic state and was really concerned for his grandmother’s safety,” the responding officer said.

“As I let Mr. Hinkle out of my patrol vehicle, he said thank you and took off in a full sprint across the parking lot and headed west,” the officer said.

It turns out Strickland wasn’t sick at all. After three hours, police located Strickland who was staying with her daughter after being released from the hospital. In a sworn statement, Strickland told law enforcement officials she never called her grandson in need of assistance, she hadn’t been to Hooters and she wasn’t having a stroke.

Police later found Hinkle at a Burger King not too far from a Hooters assisting his girlfriend who had car troubles. Hinkle was arrested Tuesday (June 6) for misusing 911, which is a third-degree penalty punishable by up to five years in prison.

Again, we ask, whose man’s is this?