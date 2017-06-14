The long-awaited fight between undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather, 40, and UFC fighter Conor Macgregor, 28, is officially happening, via pay-per-view.

The highly-anticipated matchup will take place at MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Aug. 26. The twosome have been toying around with the idea of a matchup for about a year, and after MacGregor defeated former-lightweight champ Eddie Alvarez at Madison Square Garden, the decision began heating up.

The fight was confirmed via both athlete’s social media pages, and fans are already taking sides. According to MMA Fighting, “The fight, which will be sanctioned by the Nevada Athletic Commission, will be a professional boxing match, meaning if Mayweather wins, he’ll be the first boxer to have a perfect 50-0 record.”

In UFC, Macgregor’s record is 21-3, and he has never competed in a professional boxing match. However, he is confident in his abilities as one of the best UFC fighters on the planet.

“When I step in there, I’m going to shock the whole g*ddamn world,” the Irishman said back in January of the pipe-dream fight. “Trust me, I’m going to stop Floyd and you’re all going to eat your words. The whole world is going to eat their words.”

