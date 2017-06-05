Forever 21 And Urban Outfitters Sued For Unauthorized Tupac Photos
Photographer Danny Clinch has filed a lawsuit against Forever 21 and Urban Outfitters for using his photos of Tupac on merchandise without his permission.
READ Treach Defends Tupac, Slams Funkmaster Flex In Diss Track, “Whoooh”
Clinch claims that Amaru/AWA Merchandising never got his approval to use photos he took for Rolling Stone magazine in the ’90s on clothing at their retailers. He is reportedly suing for $600,000, and wants the remainder of the allegedly unauthorized merchandise destroyed.
READ: Benny Boom Weighs In On John Singleton’s Early Opposition To Tupac’s Biopic
“Defendants, without the authorization, knowledge or consent of the plaintiff, deliberately and willfully copied, displayed, distributed, and sold the copyrighted photographs on such infringing T-shirts and perhaps other apparel,” the suit reads.
MAGIC MONDAY!! #WhatsNew – Tupac Photographer Suing Forever 21 & Urban Outfitters For Copyright Infringement! Forever 21 is being sued by yet another photographer and this time, Urban Outfitters is also named as an offender. Danny Clinch is taking the two retail giants and three other parties (including Tupac’s official merchandise licensing company) to court over their use of two of his photos of Tupac Shakur, according to Consumerist. The lawsuit was filed in New York on May 31 and claims the images in question were licensed to Planet Productions in 2012 by Amaru/AWA Merchandising in an agreement that stated Amaru was acting on behalf of those who owned the copyrights for the pictures. Clinch, who copyrighted his photos in 2002, says that he did not give consent to Amaru to license the images. He goes on to say Planet did not use due diligence in getting the proper information regarding ownership of the copyrights. Instead, it went ahead and made a deal with manufacturing company Bioworld, who created and sold the shirts to Forever 21 and Urban Outfitters. One of the products is a jersey featuring an image from a cover shoot for a 1996 edition of Rolling Stone. The damages are in excess of $600,000 between licensing fees and revenue from Forever 21 and Urban Outfitters selling the shirts. Clinch is seeking to be compensated accordingly and asking the remaining inventory featuring the images be destroyed. Forever 21 has been in trouble before over several music-related products, including a T-shirt featuring Ice Cube. Within the past year, they have faced controversy for seemingly ripping off Rihanna’s Fenty Puma line and Kanye West’s Pablo merchandise. #Subscribe now @muzikmatrix _________________________________________ Search Muzikmatrix!! TUNE IN! KEEP IT LOCKED! SPREAD IT & TELL IT!! _________________________________________ #Muzikmatrix #hiphop #tbt #fbf #oldschool #throwback #hiphop #rnb #fashion #fresh #model #hot #hottest #music #Tupac #Forever21 #Urban #UrbanOutfitters #DannyClinch #TupacShaku #Consumerist #NewYork #controversy #rip #Rihanna #FentyPuma #KanyeWest #Pablo