Photographer Danny Clinch has filed a lawsuit against Forever 21 and Urban Outfitters for using his photos of Tupac on merchandise without his permission.

Clinch claims that Amaru/AWA Merchandising never got his approval to use photos he took for Rolling Stone magazine in the ’90s on clothing at their retailers. He is reportedly suing for $600,000, and wants the remainder of the allegedly unauthorized merchandise destroyed.

“Defendants, without the authorization, knowledge or consent of the plaintiff, deliberately and willfully copied, displayed, distributed, and sold the copyrighted photographs on such infringing T-shirts and perhaps other apparel,” the suit reads.