After igniting much fan excitement around his upcoming studio album with the release of the irresistibly bouncy hit “Unforgettable,” French Montana is just about ready to drop the project. The Moroccan rapper recently unveiled the due date and album cover of his long-awaited album, Jungle Rules.

The album cover, which was debuted on social media, shows a retro-style portrait of the artist draped in some sort of fur coat with smoke puffing from his mouth. While the full tracklist has not been revealed, many suggest that The Weeknd and Max B will appear on the album. Leading up to the album announcement, French has been teasing a new single featuring the two on social media. Additionally, Pharrell is expected to pop up on another record, although that has not been confirmed, HipHop N More reports. The rapper’s collaboration with Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee will also be on the record.

Jungle Rules will serve as a follow up to his 2016 mixtape, Mac & Cheese 4. This will be French’S first studio album since 2013’s debut project, Excuse My French. As the due date quickly approaches, the rapper has drawn the support of his “brother” and previous collaborator, Drake, who promoted the album on Instagram late last night (June 27). “My brother in real life!! One of the most influential dropping his album,” Drizzy captioned the pic.

French Montana’s Jungle Rules drops July 14.