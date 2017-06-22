Future already lit up the entire country with his ‘Nobody’s Safe’ tour in the first half of 2017. Now he’s gearing up to hit the road again with a closer circle of friends. The Future Hndrxx Tour will begin in July at Milwalkee’s Summerfest and hit other major cities in the U.S., Africa, Europe, and Australia.

His first tour featured a slew of opening acts around the country like A$AP Ferg, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Young Thug, Migos and Tory Lanez. For his international tour, Future is keeping it light by only taking his Freebandz signee Zoey Dollaz and Nigerian sensation Wizkid.

Check out the dates for The Future Hndrxx World Tour below.