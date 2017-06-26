Future Recruits Chris Brown For “PIE” Video

Jewels, fancy homes and beautiful women make up the majority of Future’s latest visual, “PIE” featuring Chris Brown.

Not only do they have this video in common, but the duo also performed at the 2017 BET Awards on Sunday night (June 25), showcasing their hits like Breezy’s “Party” track and Future’s “Mask Off” remix with a surprise performance by Kendrick Lamar.

READ: Watch Bruno Mars, Future, Kendrick Lamar, New Edition And More Perform At The 2017 BET Awards

View the visual up top.