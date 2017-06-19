Desiigner’s “Panda” catapulted him to superstardom in 2016, but now, the song’s producer Menace is stating that he and the Brooklynite have reportedly been hit with copyright lawsuits from Mike Dean and rapper Future.

READ: Let’s Ask Ourselves, Is Mumble Rap Really A Thing?

Menace, a producer from the U.K., says he has not received royalties from the song, which is due to the claims the producer and the ATLien have against it.

Difficult roads often lead to beautiful destinations. #Menace A post shared by MENACE 🐼⚡️ (@menacegotbeats) on Jun 13, 2017 at 6:02pm PDT

“I don’t think we’ll see a check until probably next year,” he said. “Right now, it’s just going through negotiations. The problem is that once someone puts a claim in, it just stops everything.”

READ: Oh, That’s What He Said: Watch Desiigner Recite The Lyrics To “Panda”

The site reveals that Future believes the Grammy-nominated track from the G.O.O.D Music signee sounds similar to his song “F**k Up Some Commas,” while Dean says that he changed portions of the beat, which Menace told DJ Booth did not happen.

Something else that’s holding back Menace from receiving his coins? The man who used Desiigner’s beat on his 2016 LP.

“I doubt Kanye’s paid anyone, to be honest,” the 23-year-old producer says of the artists who contributed to West’s album, The Life Of Pablo. “Kanye’s a funny one when it comes to paying people money.”