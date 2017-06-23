Future’s Custom Emojis Will Have You LOLing In Real Life

In between his “Nobody’s Safe” tour, Future has kept himself busy with a bevy of new projects. This week, the rapper revealed “Futuremoji,” his custom line of emojis that will have your group chats filled with actual laughter.

FactMag mentions the emojis have a similar style to Bitmoji and are “noted as a universal emoji ‘language’ available on mobile keyboards with the ability to work everywhere just as a regular Unicode emoji.”

Some of the hilarious emojis include the rapper mocking his jams like “Mask Off” and “I Thought It Was A Drought.”

This month, the rapper also partnered with Fancy.com to host a boutique shopping experience in Los Angeles for the rapper’s “Nobody Safe” Tour.

After shoppers perused the designer tour merchandise, such as a limited edition gold lyric speaker and “Caution” slides, they were invited to relax in a rooftop lounge area, which featured food by Chef Spank and Trapkitchen and cocktails from D’usse and Grey Goose. Two McLaren 570GT Supercars were on display to further stress the elite vibes of the event.

“Working with Future continues to be incredible—as he consistently pushes the boundaries of music—it inspires us to consistently push the envelope in creating amazing pop-up experiences with him,” Marcus Howard, Fancy’s head of global business, tells VIBE in an email.

You can cop his much-needed emoji’s here.

