Listen To Future’s Version Of Rihanna’s “Nothing Is Promised”

Future’s reign doesn’t appear to be diminishing, so get used to hearing more leaky leaks like this. Thanks to the Rap Internet, the Atlanta rapper’s “Nothing Is Promised” reference track has surfaced online.

READ: Future Recruits Chris Brown For “PIE” Video

Mike Will Made It and Rihanna released the original version of “Nothing Is Promised” on the super-producer’s Ransom 2 album.

Along with that, Future was nice enough to liberate his “Right Now” music video from his HNDRXX album, which was produced by Cassius Jay.

READ: Future’s Custom Emojis Will Have You LOLing In Real Life