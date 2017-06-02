Future is currently on his ‘Nobody Safe’ tour, but that doesn’t stop the super trapper from delivering a brand new visual for his standout track “Coming Out Strong,” featuring The Weeknd, a song from Future’s latest album HNDRXX.

In the eerie music video, Future and The Weeknd find themselves in an abandoned subway system. The video has a classic horror-like feel with grainy footage, and features haunting yet attractive women in empty NYC train cars. In other scenes, mysterious figures are seen donning black and white ninja masks.

The video for “Comin’ Out Strong” premiered exclusively through Apple Music. If you don’t have Apple Music then you can’t view the video in it’s entirety. However, you can watch the watch the preview below.