Future and his West Coast brethren YG took a day out of their busy schedules to lap it up in the sun for their lively “Extra Luv” music video. The fellas take their fun and games poolside where a string of baddies accompany the scorching hot weather.

Directed by Benny Boom, it’s all palm trees, round buttocks and horseplay in this vivid picture. The visuals follow the Atlanta rapper’s “Pie” collabo with Chris Brown.

“Extra Luv” is available for purchase on iTunes now.

