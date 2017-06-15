The first visual from G-Herbo’s long awaited debut album Humble Beast has finally been released. The piece is a compelling, yet tragic look into the bleak environments and situations that fuel Chicago violence. Today he gives us his the Noyz-directed video for its first single, “Red Snow”.

“Red Snow” is a mighty appropriate title of the song as the video illustrates the nature Chicago’s gun violence epidemic and its normalization across the city. It shows three scenarios of a different altercation occurring at a corner store, a basketball court and friend’s house. Each scene has a tragic outcome afterwards, but what resonates the most is how the 78th and Essex native and other civilians witness each these incidents and continue about their day.

G-Herbo explains to VIBE about why “Red Snow” is important to him how it depicts the violence in Chicago.

“Red Snow is important to me because it’s from my heart, during a time when so many people were dying around me. The video just shows how immune and numb kids like me have become to violence in the ghettos like Chicago and all over the world.”



The song is arguably not only one of his most captivating records to date. As he channels his raw emotions into rhymes on the harrowing track, it also exemplifies his growth as a lyricist and a storyteller.

Herbo’s forthcoming album, Humble Beast, will be executive produced by Mikkey Halsted and Joseph “JB” Bowden. It also features production from London On The Track, Da Internz, Young Chop and longtime collaborators Southside, DJ L, and C-Sick.

Fans can purchase and listen to “Red Snow” on iTunes and all streaming services on June 16.