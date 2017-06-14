G4SHI Joins Roc Nation, Drops New Song “Turn Me Down”

There’s no stopping G4SHI now.

Brooklyn’s rising star has been gaining momentum within the last few months with viral hits like “Offended” and “Disrespectful,” which has already accumulated 11 million streams and landed on Spotify’s Rap Caviar playlist. Not long after the ink dried on the contract for his new record deal with Roc Nation, G4SHI made his label debut with his new single “Turn Me Down.”

In the song produced by Spaceprimates & Bham, the Kosovo-born, Brooklyn-raised rapper lashes out at anyone who has ever turned him down or never gave him a chance to be great. “Turn Me Down” serves as the first offering off his forthcoming project Stairs 2, which will more than likely be a TIDAL exclusive.

Clap for him! Stream G4SHI’s “Turn Me Down” below.